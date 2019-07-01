Pashinyan congratulates Trudeau on Canada Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pahsinyan has congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Canada Day.

Recalling Trudeau’s visit to Armenia last year, Nikol Pashinyan noted that it helped raise the relations between the two countries and peoples to a new level.

He said “the meeting in Yerevan revealed our common aspiration to turn the potential of bilateral cooperation into results.”

The Prime Minister also stressed the role of the Canadian Armenian community in the development of ties.

“Its impressive upheaval and achievements are the best evidence of the fact that Canada traditionally supports and promotes ideas and principles of humanism, equality and democracy,” Nikol Pashinyan added.