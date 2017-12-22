Armenia’s stance on the status of Jerusalem unchanged

“Armenia’s stance on the status of Jerusalem remains unchanged,” Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan has sad.

“The status of Jerusalem is one of the most important issues on international agenda and can be solved through negotiations within the framework of a settlement that will benefit the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the Spokesman said.

The comments come after the UN General Assembly decisively backed a resolution effectively calling on the US to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Armenia was one of the 128 countries that voted in favor of the resolution.

“We closely follow all Jerusalem-related developments,” Balayan said.