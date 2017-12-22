Catalan poll result ‘a defeat for Spain’

11:47, 22 Dec 2017
Off
Photo: Reuters

Catalonia’s ousted separatist leader, Carles Puigdemont, has declared that the Spanish state has been defeated in a snap regional election, the BBC reports.

Speaking in Brussels where he is in self-imposed exile, Mr Puigdemont hailed the result as a victory for the “Catalan republic”.

Separatist parties will hold a slim, reduced, majority in the new assembly.

However the Citizens party, which wants Catalonia to remain a semi-autonomous part of Spain, is the biggest party.

As a result, it is unclear who will be given the right to form a government.

The Spanish government imposed direct rule on Catalonia and called the election after declaring an October independence referendum illegal.

