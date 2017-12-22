Government discusses implementation of new Armenia-EU deal

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a working consultation to discuss the main directions of EU-Armenia cooperation. In particular, the meeting focused on a number of issues related to the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union.

“An inter-agency commission is being set up, headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan. We have to make a specific decision as to how we will move forward and, in this regard, we need to clearly identify the task of each of us,” Prime Minister Karapetyan said.

Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan presented an overview of planned per-sector activities. Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan reported on the upcoming work and those programs to be implemented as part of the EU-Armenia cooperation agenda, which stem from the logic of a number of fundamental documents concerning bilateral partnership.

The Premier instructed the heads of the agencies concerned to analyze the activities envisaged by the Agreement falling under their jurisdiction in order to develop an action plan and a roadmap for their implementation.