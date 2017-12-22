Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Armenia’s 2017 Footballer of the Year

15:34, 22 Dec 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named Armenia’s Footballer of the Year for the 8th time and the 7th time in a row.

In 2017 Mkhitaryan won the Europa League title, the England League Cup and made it into Europa League’s Best 11.

“I’m glad to be named Armenia’s Footballer of the Year for the 8th time,” Mkhitaryan said. He thanked everyone for the “high honor.”

Mkhitaryan also availed himself of the opportunity to wish a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all Armenians.

“Let 2018 be a year of peace and prosperity for the country and the people. I hope 2018 will mark a breakthrough for our football and we’ll achieve new heights with the national team,” the Armenia captain said.

Forward of the Macedonian Vardar Tigran Barsegyan came second in the vote, Varazdat Haroyan of Ural, Russia, landed in the third place.

