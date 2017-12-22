Pro-Erdogan assailants plead guilty

09:42, 22 Dec 2017
Off

Assailants Sinan Narin of Virginia and Eyup Yildirim of New Jersey, who are being represented by Mark Schamel and David Benowitz, pled guilty to a count of assault with significant bodily injury, after participating in the beating of a group of Kurdish, Armenian, and Yezidi protesters outside of the home of the Turkish Ambassador on May 16th of this year. Narin and Yildirim were only two of the 19 individuals initially indicted to actually face justice in the United States.

At the official plea hearing, the prosecution lead by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonali Patel read out loud the facts that the defendants agreed to, including multiple aggressions towards police officers, several statements supporting President Tayyip Erdogan, and finally, the assaults on Lusik Usoyan, Founder of the Ezidi Relief Fund and Murat Yasa, a local businessman and protest organizer. Although the defendants faced an indictment for hate crimes charges and more than 15 years in jail, almost all the charges were dropped in the plea agreement, which called for only a 1 year and 1 day sentence and a $12,500 fine. Judge Marisa Demeo will be able to increase or decrease that sentence at the official sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for March 15.

The lawyers for the defense indicated their intention to argue at the sentencing hearing that the protesters’ alleged support of the PKK and the content of their speech should somehow mitigate the brutal assault, which involved kicking prone victims on the ground in the head, one of whom was rendered unconscious.

They also denied any coordination with Turkish security staff during or after the attack, although both defendants have received political support from Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan, who many believe ordered the attack, and were personally visited in prison by Turkey’s Foreign Minister, who very publicly extended “love and greetings” from Turkey even after videotape images were broadcast of the defendants brutally beating Americans in DC.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30am on March 15th, where the court will finally hear from the victim’s of the attack themselves.

“This plea agreement is indeed a travesty and we hope the judge will issue a harsher sentence, considering the brutality of the attack on both American bodies and fundamental principles by defendants, who have so far shown no remorse, but have signaled preparations to smear the victims instead,” said Kate Nahapetian, Executive Director of the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Accountability.

Comments

Recent News

Government discusses implementation of new Armenia-EU deal

18:03, 22 Dec 2017

Armenia placed 88th in Forbes List of Best Countries for Business

17:23, 22 Dec 2017

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Armenia's 2017 Footballer of the Year

15:34, 22 Dec 2017

Armenian church in Kayseri to be renovated

15:19, 22 Dec 2017

Garo Paylan says some people seeking to carry out another coup in Turkey

14:57, 22 Dec 2017

Armenia interested in purchasing radars, artillery ammunition from India - Report

14:25, 22 Dec 2017

Armenia's stance on the status of Jerusalem unchanged

12:55, 22 Dec 2017

Catalan poll result 'a defeat for Spain'

11:47, 22 Dec 2017

ANCA outraged over reduced charge in Erdogan-ordered attack plea agreement

10:03, 22 Dec 2017

Armenia joins 127 nations to reject Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

09:09, 22 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Government discusses implementation of new Armenia-EU deal

Armenia placed 88th in Forbes List of Best Countries for Business

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Armenia's 2017 Footballer of the Year

Armenian church in Kayseri to be renovated

Garo Paylan says some people seeking to carry out another coup in Turkey

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia