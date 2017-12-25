Presidents of Armenia, Georgia meet in Tbilisi

The President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili met with the President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in Georgia today.

At the meeting held at the Presidential Palace of Georgia, the Presidents of Georgia and Armenia discussed bilateral political cooperation and deepening relations and reiterated the importance of Serzh Sargsyan’s visit as a proof of the high level of bilateral political relations.

Giorgi Margvelashvili said Georgia welcomes the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, which Georgia sees as a significant message from the EU and new opportunities for mutual cooperation.

Giorgi Margvelashvili emphasized that the visit of the President of the Republic of Armenia in 2017 symbolically coincided with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Armenia and noted that over these years our countries have built interstate relations of the new format on the basis of friendship and good neighborhood. Georgia believes that bilateral cooperation in all spheres should be continued and deepened.

The Presidents discussed the existing security environment in the region and noted that the relations between Georgia and Armenia serve as a model for the cooperation of different geopolitical vectors in the country, which can benefit from all the countries that are interested in development in our region and healthy competition.