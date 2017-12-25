Presidents of Armenia, Georgia meet in Tbilisi

18:42, 25 Dec 2017
Off

The President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili met with the President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in Georgia today.

At the meeting held at the Presidential Palace of Georgia, the Presidents of Georgia and Armenia discussed bilateral political cooperation and deepening relations and reiterated the importance of Serzh Sargsyan’s visit as a proof of the high level of bilateral political relations.

Giorgi Margvelashvili said Georgia welcomes the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, which Georgia sees as a significant message from the EU and new opportunities for mutual cooperation.

Giorgi Margvelashvili emphasized that the visit of the President of the Republic of Armenia in 2017 symbolically coincided with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Armenia and noted that over these years our countries have built interstate relations of the new format on the basis of friendship and good neighborhood. Georgia believes that bilateral cooperation in all spheres should be continued and deepened.

The Presidents discussed the existing security environment in the region and noted that the relations between Georgia and Armenia serve as a model for the cooperation of different geopolitical vectors in the country, which can benefit from all the countries that are interested in development in our region and healthy competition.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's Best Athletes 2017 named

20:21, 25 Dec 2017

Armenian, Georgian leaders talk bilateral ties, regional security

19:40, 25 Dec 2017

AGMI discovers 25 photos depicting scenes from Musa Dagh

17:40, 25 Dec 2017

Five killed as bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

16:47, 25 Dec 2017

Armenian President to attend CIS informal summit in Moscow

16:38, 25 Dec 2017

Guatemala to move Embassy to Jerusalem

14:56, 25 Dec 2017

UK to provide £4m in the coming years to fund a range of projects in Armenia

14:47, 25 Dec 2017

Turkish state played a role in Hrant Dink Murder, German lawmaker says

14:06, 25 Dec 2017

Three brown bears in Armenia rescued from cruelty

13:20, 25 Dec 2017

Iran's President visits families of Armenian martyrs

12:33, 25 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's Best Athletes 2017 named

Armenian, Georgian leaders talk bilateral ties, regional security

AGMI discovers 25 photos depicting scenes from Musa Dagh

Five killed as bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

Armenian President to attend CIS informal summit in Moscow

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia