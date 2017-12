Twenty-five photos depicting scenes from the battle of Musa Dagh have been discovered thanks to efforts of the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute (AGMI).

The photos were taken in September 1915 by an officer of the French Navy, AGMI’s former Director Hayk Demoyan said in a Facebook post.

The pictures show the evacuation of the peaceful Armenian population to French warships, their boarding and other scenes.

The newly-uncovered photos will go on display in April 2018.