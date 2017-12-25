Armenian, Georgian leaders talk bilateral ties, regional security

19:40, 25 Dec 2017
Off

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has said there are ‘a number of promising projects’ on the agenda of Armenian Georgian cooperation, and the two countries have much to do to further deepen the good-neighborly relations.

Addressing the press in Tbilisi following talks with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan said “the Armenian-Georgian relations have been developing in the course of a quarter of a century on the basis of rich cultural traditions, interrelated history and a common value system.”

“Georgia is particularly attractive to Armenians, as we have truly friendly feelings towards the Georgian people. It’s no coincidence that most Armenians prefer to spend their vacation in Georgia,” President Sargsyan said.

Serzh Sargsyan hailed today’s talks with Georgia’s President, which, he said, would give new quality to bilateral relations.

The Armenian leader said he discussed with the Georgian counterpart the deepening of cooperation in essential spheres such as energy and transport, transit capacities of the two countries and their effective use.

The sides discussed the implementation of programs in IT sector, creation of joint industrial enterprises. President Sargsyan briefed Giorgi Margvelashvili on the opportunities of Armenia’s free trade zones as an access to the Eurasian Economic Union markets. He made a special reference to the newly launched free economic zone on the Iranian border, which will enable Georgians to export their goods and services to the Islamic Republic.

The Presidents of the two countries also referred to issues of regional security and stability. “In this context we attached importance to maintaining a balanced and constructive stance on sensitive issues. We share the opinion that a comprehensive and long-term settlement of existing conflicts is possible exceptionally in a peaceful way within the framework of agreed formats and through negotiations,” Serzh Sargsyan told reporters.

 

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's Best Athletes 2017 named

20:21, 25 Dec 2017

Presidents of Armenia, Georgia meet in Tbilisi

18:42, 25 Dec 2017

AGMI discovers 25 photos depicting scenes from Musa Dagh

17:40, 25 Dec 2017

Five killed as bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

16:47, 25 Dec 2017

Armenian President to attend CIS informal summit in Moscow

16:38, 25 Dec 2017

Guatemala to move Embassy to Jerusalem

14:56, 25 Dec 2017

UK to provide £4m in the coming years to fund a range of projects in Armenia

14:47, 25 Dec 2017

Turkish state played a role in Hrant Dink Murder, German lawmaker says

14:06, 25 Dec 2017

Three brown bears in Armenia rescued from cruelty

13:20, 25 Dec 2017

Iran's President visits families of Armenian martyrs

12:33, 25 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's Best Athletes 2017 named

Presidents of Armenia, Georgia meet in Tbilisi

AGMI discovers 25 photos depicting scenes from Musa Dagh

Five killed as bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

Armenian President to attend CIS informal summit in Moscow

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia