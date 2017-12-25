Armenian, Georgian leaders talk bilateral ties, regional security

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has said there are ‘a number of promising projects’ on the agenda of Armenian Georgian cooperation, and the two countries have much to do to further deepen the good-neighborly relations.

Addressing the press in Tbilisi following talks with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan said “the Armenian-Georgian relations have been developing in the course of a quarter of a century on the basis of rich cultural traditions, interrelated history and a common value system.”

“Georgia is particularly attractive to Armenians, as we have truly friendly feelings towards the Georgian people. It’s no coincidence that most Armenians prefer to spend their vacation in Georgia,” President Sargsyan said.

Serzh Sargsyan hailed today’s talks with Georgia’s President, which, he said, would give new quality to bilateral relations.

The Armenian leader said he discussed with the Georgian counterpart the deepening of cooperation in essential spheres such as energy and transport, transit capacities of the two countries and their effective use.

The sides discussed the implementation of programs in IT sector, creation of joint industrial enterprises. President Sargsyan briefed Giorgi Margvelashvili on the opportunities of Armenia’s free trade zones as an access to the Eurasian Economic Union markets. He made a special reference to the newly launched free economic zone on the Iranian border, which will enable Georgians to export their goods and services to the Islamic Republic.

The Presidents of the two countries also referred to issues of regional security and stability. “In this context we attached importance to maintaining a balanced and constructive stance on sensitive issues. We share the opinion that a comprehensive and long-term settlement of existing conflicts is possible exceptionally in a peaceful way within the framework of agreed formats and through negotiations,” Serzh Sargsyan told reporters.