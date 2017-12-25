Armenia’s Best Athletes 2017 named

The names of Armenia’s 10 best athletes of 2017 have been revealed.

Captain of the Armenian national football team and Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan, World Chess Cup winner Levon Aronian have all been voted into the top ten.

The list includes also Grigor Mkhitaryan (sambo), Maksim Manukyan (wrestling), Hovhannes Bachkov (boxing), Simon Martirosyan (weightlifting), Edgar Stepanyan (cycling), Artur Tovmasyan (gymnastics) and Tigran Kirakosyan (sambo).

The winners were determined by 23 sports journalists and SMS voting.