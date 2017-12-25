Five killed as bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

Photo: Twitter

Five people died and more than 10 others were injured as the bus hurtled into a pedestrian underpass near a metro station in western Moscow, a source in the city emergencies services said, TASS reported.

The accident occurred in a busy area near the Slavyansky Bulvar metro station when a large number of people were in the underpass.

According to Sputnik, the circumstances of the crash are currently being investigated. According to a source, the crash isn’t considered to be terror-related.