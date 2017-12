Henrikh Mhkitaryan has been linked with a move back to Borussia Dortmund, but his old club consider a deal unlikely.

A return to Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan next month is almost impossible, according to Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“I know the economic details of his transfer to Man United like nobody else,” he told Bild am Sonntag.

“That’s why his return is only conceivable with a great deal of imagination,” Watzke said.