Three brown bears in Armenia rescued from cruelty

13:20, 25 Dec 2017
Off

Freedom has finally been given to three brown bears in Armenia who spent their lives living in tiny cages, with minimal sunlight and no room to move, The Daily Mail reported.

One ten-year-old female bear had been kept as an attraction – used to entertain diners at a restaurant in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.

Her teeth were so badly damaged when rescued that she had barely any left and her poor diet had led to her being severely overweight.

The golden grizzly was one of three bears rescued by local group FPWC (Federation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets) – which joined with International Animal Rescue (IAR) to launch the Great Bear Rescue campaign in October this year.

Since being rescued she has been fed entirely on soft food and chopped fruit and vegetables.

The first bear set free was a young male, only around three years old, who was discovered hidden away in a dark corner of a warehouse in Aparan.

All the bears are now safely settled in the quarantine quarters at Yerevan zoo and receiving expert attention and care from a veterinary team.

The rescue operations are being carried out with the support of the Armenian government, in particular the Environment Ministry.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's Best Athletes 2017 named

20:21, 25 Dec 2017

Armenian, Georgian leaders talk bilateral ties, regional security

19:40, 25 Dec 2017

Presidents of Armenia, Georgia meet in Tbilisi

18:42, 25 Dec 2017

AGMI discovers 25 photos depicting scenes from Musa Dagh

17:40, 25 Dec 2017

Five killed as bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

16:47, 25 Dec 2017

Armenian President to attend CIS informal summit in Moscow

16:38, 25 Dec 2017

Guatemala to move Embassy to Jerusalem

14:56, 25 Dec 2017

UK to provide £4m in the coming years to fund a range of projects in Armenia

14:47, 25 Dec 2017

Turkish state played a role in Hrant Dink Murder, German lawmaker says

14:06, 25 Dec 2017

Iran's President visits families of Armenian martyrs

12:33, 25 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's Best Athletes 2017 named

Armenian, Georgian leaders talk bilateral ties, regional security

Presidents of Armenia, Georgia meet in Tbilisi

AGMI discovers 25 photos depicting scenes from Musa Dagh

Five killed as bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia