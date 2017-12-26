39 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban Christmas festival

10:07, 26 Dec 2017
Off

A fireworks explosion injured 39 people, including six children between the ages of 11 and 15, during a popular Cuban carnival on Christmas Eve, state-run media reported on Monday, Reuters reports.

The centuries-old Parrandas festival in the central town of Remedios takes place every Dec. 24 and draws thousands of Cubans and some tourists.

“An unfortunate accident with fireworks occurred last night in Remedios,” the government’s Cubadebate internet news service reported.

Among the more than 20 seriously injured, according to Cubadebate, health authorities said some were in “very grave, some less grave, and others in critical and very critical condition.”

All the injured appeared to be local residents, and the report did not mention that any tourists were hurt.

Remedios is located in Villa Clara province on the northern coast of the island.

Two of the town’s neighborhoods compete on Christmas Eve each year to put on the most spectacular show with floats and fireworks amidst a carnival atmosphere.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation, according to official media.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian President visits Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia

14:13, 26 Dec 2017

World Cup 2018 chief Mutko temporarily steps down

13:31, 26 Dec 2017

Mkhitaryan 'super happy' to be voted among Armenia's Top 10 Athletes 2017

10:59, 26 Dec 2017

President Sargsyan visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi

10:42, 26 Dec 2017

Armenia's Best Athletes 2017 named

20:21, 25 Dec 2017

Armenian, Georgian leaders talk bilateral ties, regional security

19:40, 25 Dec 2017

Presidents of Armenia, Georgia meet in Tbilisi

18:42, 25 Dec 2017

AGMI discovers 25 photos depicting scenes from Musa Dagh

17:40, 25 Dec 2017

Five killed as bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

16:47, 25 Dec 2017

Armenian President to attend CIS informal summit in Moscow

16:38, 25 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian President visits Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia

World Cup 2018 chief Mutko temporarily steps down

Mkhitaryan 'super happy' to be voted among Armenia's Top 10 Athletes 2017

President Sargsyan visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi

Armenia's Best Athletes 2017 named

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia