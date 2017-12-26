Armenia Aircompany to launch flights to Lyon and Cologne in 2018

16:27, 26 Dec 2017


Armenia Aircompany will launch flights to Lyon and Cologne in 2018, Sergey Avetisyan, Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia, told reporters today.

He informed that Turkmenistan Airlines will start regular flights on Ashghabad-Yerevan-Frankfurt route from December 27.

Summing up the achievements of 2017, Mr. Avetisyan said the initialing of the Agreement on Common Aviation Space between Armenia and EU on November 24 was important milestone.

The agreement allows Armenian air companies to make use of the EU internal markets without any restrictions.

