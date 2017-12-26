Armenian President visits Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia

14:13, 26 Dec 2017
Off

On a visit to Tbilisi, President Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting with His Holiness Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia.

On behalf of the Armenian nation and on his own behalf the President congratulated the Catholicos on the 40th anniversary of enthronement, emphasizing the efforts he has taken towards the strengthening of the Georgian Orthodox Church in the course of four decades.

The President thanked the Catholicos for his prayers for the reinforcement and deepening of friendship between the Armenian and Georgian peoples.

The interlocutors attached importance to the relations between the state and the church. Serzh Sargsyan valued the role of the Armenian Church in the life of the Armenian nation, especially at times of lack of statehood.

Stressing that Armenia and Georgia are tied by centuries-old friendship, President Sargsyan noted that the traditions of friendship are built on the basis of common Christian and cultural values and history.

The parties attached importance to the role of the Armenian Apostolic and the Georgian Orthodox Churches in the development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

Patriarch Ilya II asked President Sargsyan to convey his warm greetings to His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

Comments

Recent News

Brexit could be model for Turkey, German FM says

17:45, 26 Dec 2017

Yesh Atid leader insists Israel should recognize Armenian Genocide

17:33, 26 Dec 2017

Armenia Aircompany to launch flights to Lyon and Cologne in 2018

16:27, 26 Dec 2017

World Cup 2018 chief Mutko temporarily steps down

13:31, 26 Dec 2017

Mkhitaryan 'super happy' to be voted among Armenia's Top 10 Athletes 2017

10:59, 26 Dec 2017

President Sargsyan visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi

10:42, 26 Dec 2017

39 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban Christmas festival

10:07, 26 Dec 2017

Armenia's Best Athletes 2017 named

20:21, 25 Dec 2017

Armenian, Georgian leaders talk bilateral ties, regional security

19:40, 25 Dec 2017

Presidents of Armenia, Georgia meet in Tbilisi

18:42, 25 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Brexit could be model for Turkey, German FM says

Yesh Atid leader insists Israel should recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenia Aircompany to launch flights to Lyon and Cologne in 2018

World Cup 2018 chief Mutko temporarily steps down

Mkhitaryan 'super happy' to be voted among Armenia's Top 10 Athletes 2017

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia