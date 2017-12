Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said he is “super happy” to have received most of the votes in Armenia’s top 10 athletes of the year poll.

The Manchester United Star took to social media to express his delight and congratulate the 9 other athletes that made it to the top 10.

Mkhitaryan said he hopes “to honour our country with new achievements in 2018.”

Armenia’s 10 best athletes were picked by 23 sports journalists and SMS voting on December 25.