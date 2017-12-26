Yesh Atid leader insists Israel should recognize Armenian Genocide

Yair Lapid, leader of the Israeli Yesh Atid Party, has criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of Turkey, saying that the agreement with that country reached in 2016 to put an end to the Mavi Marmara affair was a mistake, The Jerusalem Post reported.

He said that Israel should stop “humiliating itself” before the Turks, and come out once and for all to both support the Kurds and recognize the Armenian genocide.

Furthermore, he said it was ludicrous to even talk about building a natural gas pipeline to Turkey. “We are going to put our gas in Erdogan’s hands?” he said of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “That’s crazy.”