AFP: Armenia looks to solar energy

10:28, 27 Dec 2017
Off

Armenia is banking on renewable energy to boost its energy independence.

Armenia is much sunnier than most of Europe — according to government figures, it receives 1,720 kilowatt hours per square metre of sunlight every year, compared to an average of 1,000 in Europe — solar energy looks to be the most promising.

“To ensure its energy security and independence, Armenia, like any other country, strives to diversify energy sources,” Armenian Deputy Energy Minister Hayk Harutyunyan told AFP.

Within four years, up to eight percent of the country’s energy needs will be covered by renewables, according to the government’s policy paper, “Energy Roadmap.”

The document estimates the country’s potential capacity of solar energy production at up to 3,000 megawatts — enough to meet domestic demand and even make Armenia a net electricity exporter.

Harutyunyan said that a consortium of investors from 10 countries will soon start building a solar plant capable of producing 55 megawatts of electricity.

One of the backers, the World Bank, has earmarked some $60 million  for the project, as part of its initiative to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

So far, three solar power plants with capacity of one megawatt each have been built across the country and seven more will follow by the end of 2018.

Next year, the headquarters of the Armenian cabinet of ministers will fully switch to solar energy, subsequently followed by all governmental buildings.

In addition to increasing the share of renewables, the Armenian government is seeking to reduce that of natural gas and oil by more than a third by 2020, compared with 2010 levels.

Commenting on the calls of the EU to shut down the Metsamor Power Plant, Harutyunyan said, “We have never had any illusion that the nuclear power plant could work forever. One day, we will have to stop it and we must be ready for this.”

“That’s why, during the last several years, Armenia has been stepping up efforts to develop all types of renewable energy — hydro, wind, and solar,” the Deputy Minister said.

Comments

Recent News

Turkey Buys 4 Russian S-400 Systems

11:40, 27 Dec 2017

American Armenian Rose Float 2017 dedicated to women who ‘make a difference’

10:36, 27 Dec 2017

President Sargsyan attends CIS informal summit in Moscow

10:16, 27 Dec 2017

Man Utd 2 - 2 Burnley: Mourinho hails Lingard and Mkhitaryan impact

21:47, 26 Dec 2017

Armenia's President, Georgia Parliament Speaker meet in Tbilisi

18:53, 26 Dec 2017

Brexit could be model for Turkey, German FM says

17:45, 26 Dec 2017

Yesh Atid leader insists Israel should recognize Armenian Genocide

17:33, 26 Dec 2017

Armenia Aircompany to launch flights to Lyon and Cologne in 2018

16:27, 26 Dec 2017

Armenian President visits Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia

14:13, 26 Dec 2017

World Cup 2018 chief Mutko temporarily steps down

13:31, 26 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Turkey Buys 4 Russian S-400 Systems

American Armenian Rose Float 2017 dedicated to women who ‘make a difference’

President Sargsyan attends CIS informal summit in Moscow

Man Utd 2 - 2 Burnley: Mourinho hails Lingard and Mkhitaryan impact

Armenia's President, Georgia Parliament Speaker meet in Tbilisi

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia