Armenia reveals contenders for Eurovision 2018

Armenian broadcaster AMPTV has announced that it has received more than 100 applications for the 2018 national selection, Depi Evratesil. The ambitious format was introduced last year and saw Artsvik make it to the Eurovision stage in Kyiv and now the search is on to find her successor, Eurovision.tv reports.
-
Robert Koloyan
-
Sevak Khanaghyan
-
Suren Poghosyan
-
Mger Armenia
-
Tyom
-
Zhanna Davtyan
-
Hayk Kasparov
-
Gevorg Harutyunyan
-
Maria’s Secret
-
Hasmik Shiroyan
-
Angel
-
Amaliya Margaryan
-
Tamar Kaprelian
-
Lusine Mardanyan
-
Arman Mesropyan
-
Mariam
-
Kamil
-
Nemra
-
Alternative
-
Gata
Amaliya Margaryan was a backing singer for Artsvik at Eurovision 2017 with the song Fly With Me.
