Armenia reveals contenders for Eurovision 2018

14:19, 27 Dec 2017
Off

Armenian broadcaster AMPTV has announced that it has received more than 100 applications for the 2018 national selection, Depi Evratesil. The ambitious format was introduced last year and saw Artsvik make it to the Eurovision stage in Kyiv and now the search is on to find her successor, Eurovision.tv reports.

Depi Evratesil (To Eurovision), the Armenian national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest, was launched last year and saw hundreds of applications from around the world. The format for the show this year will consist of a round of live shows, a semi-final and final. The artists will perform their original songs during the shows, where the result will be decided by the international jury and viewers at home.
The following acts will participate in the 2018 edition of Depi Evratesil:
  • Robert Koloyan
  • Sevak Khanaghyan
  • Suren Poghosyan
  • Mger Armenia
  • Tyom
  • Zhanna Davtyan
  • Hayk Kasparov
  • Gevorg Harutyunyan
  • Maria’s Secret
  • Hasmik Shiroyan
  • Angel
  • Amaliya Margaryan
  • Tamar Kaprelian
  • Lusine Mardanyan
  • Arman Mesropyan
  • Mariam
  • Kamil
  • Nemra
  • Alternative
  • Gata

Amaliya Margaryan was a backing singer for Artsvik at Eurovision 2017 with the song Fly With Me

Tamar Kaprelian was the member of Genealogy, Armenia’s entry in the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest. Hasmik Shiroyan participated in the Armenian national selection for 2017 and Sevak Khanaghyan is a vocal coach on The Voice.
The competing songs will be available on the official YouTube channel of Depi Evratesil in January 2018. The first live show will be broadcast on 3rd February. February 3. 

