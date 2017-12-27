Obama tells Prince Harry: Leaders must be careful when posting messages

14:38, 27 Dec 2017
Former US President Barack Obama has warned against the irresponsible use of social media, in a rare interview since stepping down in January.

He warned that such actions were distorting people’s understanding of complex issues, and spreading misinformation.

Mr Obama was quizzed by Prince Harry on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, is one of several prominent figures who are guest-editing the programme over the Christmas period.

The ex-president said those in positions of power should be careful when posting messages, warning that social media is distorting civil discourse.

He expressed concern about a future where facts are discarded and people only read and listen to things that reinforce their own views.

“One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases.

On handing power to Mr Trump, Mr Obama described mixed feelings, given “all the work that was still undone”.

“Concerns about how the country moves forward but, you know, overall there was serenity there,” he adds.

As well as editing, Prince Harry was himself interviewed on Today.

“I haven’t done that many interviews but it was quite fun, especially interviewing president Obama despite the fact he wanted to interview me.

“It’s been a big learning curve but also these are incredibly important topics we all need to think about and need to be discussed.”

The prince’s programme focused on issues such as the armed forces, mental health, youth crime and climate change.

