President Sargsyan attends CIS informal summit in Moscow

10:16, 27 Dec 2017
Off

President Serzh Sargsyan participated in the informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State in Moscow. During the meeting, the Presidents summed up the results of the Russian Presidency in the CIS in 2017 and exchanged views on the further development of cooperation in different spheres.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Sargsyan joined his counterparts to thank the host country President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s active presidency in the CIS and the organization of the informal meeting in Moscow. As Serzh Sargsyan pointed out, it is a good opportunity to highlight Russia’s stabilizing and unifying role.

The President of Armenia noted that the positive economic trends recorded in Russia this year have had a positive impact on the overall economic situation in Armenia. President Sargsyan wished Russia and its President ever new achievements in the coming year for the benefit of the Armenian-Russian friendship.

Serzh Sargsyan availed himself of the opportunity to offer his best wishes for successful and active work to President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, which is taking over the CIS presidency in 2018.

Comments

Recent News

Turkey Buys 4 Russian S-400 Systems

11:40, 27 Dec 2017

American Armenian Rose Float 2017 dedicated to women who ‘make a difference’

10:36, 27 Dec 2017

AFP: Armenia looks to solar energy

10:28, 27 Dec 2017

Man Utd 2 - 2 Burnley: Mourinho hails Lingard and Mkhitaryan impact

21:47, 26 Dec 2017

Armenia's President, Georgia Parliament Speaker meet in Tbilisi

18:53, 26 Dec 2017

Brexit could be model for Turkey, German FM says

17:45, 26 Dec 2017

Yesh Atid leader insists Israel should recognize Armenian Genocide

17:33, 26 Dec 2017

Armenia Aircompany to launch flights to Lyon and Cologne in 2018

16:27, 26 Dec 2017

Armenian President visits Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia

14:13, 26 Dec 2017

World Cup 2018 chief Mutko temporarily steps down

13:31, 26 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Turkey Buys 4 Russian S-400 Systems

American Armenian Rose Float 2017 dedicated to women who ‘make a difference’

AFP: Armenia looks to solar energy

Man Utd 2 - 2 Burnley: Mourinho hails Lingard and Mkhitaryan impact

Armenia's President, Georgia Parliament Speaker meet in Tbilisi

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia