President Sargsyan attends CIS informal summit in Moscow

President Serzh Sargsyan participated in the informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State in Moscow. During the meeting, the Presidents summed up the results of the Russian Presidency in the CIS in 2017 and exchanged views on the further development of cooperation in different spheres.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Sargsyan joined his counterparts to thank the host country President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s active presidency in the CIS and the organization of the informal meeting in Moscow. As Serzh Sargsyan pointed out, it is a good opportunity to highlight Russia’s stabilizing and unifying role.

The President of Armenia noted that the positive economic trends recorded in Russia this year have had a positive impact on the overall economic situation in Armenia. President Sargsyan wished Russia and its President ever new achievements in the coming year for the benefit of the Armenian-Russian friendship.

Serzh Sargsyan availed himself of the opportunity to offer his best wishes for successful and active work to President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, which is taking over the CIS presidency in 2018.