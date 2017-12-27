Rusatom Service delivers second block transformer for Armenian NPP

15:54, 27 Dec 2017
Off

“Rusatom Service” JSC has completed the delivery of the second block transformer for the second power-generating unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant within the framework of the project of its modernization.

Transformers are supplied to replace the outdated resources. They are designed to increase the input voltage and transmit electrical energy to the power system during operation of the turbogenerator. Also, transformers are needed to power the transformers of the NPP’s own needs from the power system during the shutdown of the turbogenerator.

The equipment was manufactured by PJSC “Zaporizhtransformator” – the largest in the CIS and Europe enterprise for the production of power oil transformers and electric reactors with a production capacity of 60 thousand MVA per year.

Transportation from the manufacturer took place in several stages, first by land transport to the port “Chernomorsk” (Ukraine) – by sea to the port “Poti” (Georgia) and from there – by ground transport to the site of the Armenian NPP.

Earlier, in December, the station had already delivered the first of two turbo-generators and a block transformer.

Comments

Recent News

Turkmenistan Airlines starts Ashkhabad-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights

17:07, 27 Dec 2017

Belgium deporting Armenian family

15:35, 27 Dec 2017

Obama tells Prince Harry: Leaders must be careful when posting messages

14:38, 27 Dec 2017

Armenia reveals contenders for Eurovision 2018

14:19, 27 Dec 2017

Turkey Buys 4 Russian S-400 Systems

11:40, 27 Dec 2017

American Armenian Rose Float 2017 dedicated to women who ‘make a difference’

10:36, 27 Dec 2017

AFP: Armenia looks to solar energy

10:28, 27 Dec 2017

President Sargsyan attends CIS informal summit in Moscow

10:16, 27 Dec 2017

Man Utd 2 - 2 Burnley: Mourinho hails Lingard and Mkhitaryan impact

21:47, 26 Dec 2017

Armenia's President, Georgia Parliament Speaker meet in Tbilisi

18:53, 26 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Turkmenistan Airlines starts Ashkhabad-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights

Belgium deporting Armenian family

Obama tells Prince Harry: Leaders must be careful when posting messages

Armenia reveals contenders for Eurovision 2018

Turkey Buys 4 Russian S-400 Systems

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia