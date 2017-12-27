Rusatom Service delivers second block transformer for Armenian NPP

“Rusatom Service” JSC has completed the delivery of the second block transformer for the second power-generating unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant within the framework of the project of its modernization.

Transformers are supplied to replace the outdated resources. They are designed to increase the input voltage and transmit electrical energy to the power system during operation of the turbogenerator. Also, transformers are needed to power the transformers of the NPP’s own needs from the power system during the shutdown of the turbogenerator.

The equipment was manufactured by PJSC “Zaporizhtransformator” – the largest in the CIS and Europe enterprise for the production of power oil transformers and electric reactors with a production capacity of 60 thousand MVA per year.

Transportation from the manufacturer took place in several stages, first by land transport to the port “Chernomorsk” (Ukraine) – by sea to the port “Poti” (Georgia) and from there – by ground transport to the site of the Armenian NPP.

Earlier, in December, the station had already delivered the first of two turbo-generators and a block transformer.