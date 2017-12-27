Turkmenistan Airlines starts Ashkhabad-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights

Turkmenistan Airlines operated the first regular flight from Ashkhabad to Yerevan today. From Armenia the plane will fly to Frankfurt, Germany.

A delegation led by deputy chief of Turkmenistan’s aviation authority Suleyman Durdiyev was on board the first flight.

Chief of the General Aviation Department of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan congratulated the partners on the commencement of the flight and noted that “any new flight to Armenia is definitely positive.”

The flights on Ashkhabad-Yerevan-Frankfurt route will be carried out once a week on Wednesdays.

Ninety-six passengers arrived in Armenia on the first flight.