Armenians of Lebanon a unique bridge between the two countries

18:18, 28 Dec 2017
The newly appointed Ambassador of Lebanon Maya Dagher presented the copies of her credentials to Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian today.

Congratulating the guest, Minister Nalbandian expressed hope that the activities of the newly appointed Ambassador will contribute to a further enhancement and deepening of the Armenian-Lebanese traditionally warm and friendly relations.

The Foreign Minister noted that the relations established between the two friendly peoples on the basis of mutual sympathy and trust contribute to further strengthening of inter-state contacts.

Thanking for the reception, the Ambassador of Lebanon noted that throughout her tenure she will spare no efforts to give a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation with Armenia in different areas.

During the meeting the interlocutors highlighted the important role and productive engagement of Lebanese Armenians in the socio-political life of Lebanon, noting that they are a unique bridge connecting the two countries.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on a number of questions of bilateral agenda, including organisation of high-level visits, deepening of cooperation in international organisations, intensification of trade and economic ties, expansion of legal framework, holding of consultations between foreign ministries.

The interlocutors touched upon recent developments in the Middle East. Both sides emphasized the important role of the Armenian peacekeepers, who conduct their mission in Lebanon within the UNIFIL, in strengthening security and stability in the country.

