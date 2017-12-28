Dozens killed in Kabul suicide attack

12:44, 28 Dec 2017
Off

At least 40 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a suicide attack at a Shia cultural and religious organisation in a western area of the Afghan capital, Kabul, the BBC reports.

The interior ministry said the suicideblast was followed by another two explosions in the area.

No-one has yet said they were behind the attack.

Deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Agence France-Presse: “The target of the attack was the Tabayan culturalcentre. A ceremony was being held to mark the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion in Afghanistan when the explosion went off.”

