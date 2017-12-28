Government discusses preparations for Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary

17:09, 28 Dec 2017
Off

Chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, the jubilee commission for preparation and coordination of events dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary met today in the Office of Government.

Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Aram Sukiasyan presented the program of events dedicated to the anniversary celebration, after which a number of organizational issues were discussed.

The Premier made a point of ensuring close cooperation between the Town Hall of Yerevan and the public agencies in order to organize and implement the planned activities properly and in a timely manner.

The Prime Minister instructed the heads of government departments to submit to the Town Hall their proposals within the shortest possible time.

