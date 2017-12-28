Group claim to have found traces of Noah’s Ark on Mount Ararat

15:07, 28 Dec 2017
In 2010, a group of evangelical Christian explorers claimed to have found traces of Noah’s Ark on Mount Ararat, the Daily Mail reports.

A California-based ‘ark hunter’ believes there is new evidence Mount Ararat is where the ark and its inhabitants came aground – and the new claims have received similar reception from the scientific community.

More than 100 researchers from around the world recenlty came together as part of a three-day international symposium on Mount Ararat and Noah’s Ark in Ağrı in Turkey to see if they can find the ark’s final resting place.

‘My purpose is to visit the sites around the mountain to find clues about catastrophic events in the past’, said Professor Raul Esperante from the Geoscience Research Institute.

In 2010, a group of Chinese and Turkish evangelical explorers set out on an expedition to explore the region and find the vessel’s remains.

After a few weeks, they claimed to have found wooden specimens from an ark-like structure 4,000m up the mountain.

The team claimed they carried out carbon dating on the wood, which proved it was 4,800 years old, around the time the Ark is said to have been afloat.

The vessel was said to measure ‘300 cubits, by 50 cubits, by 30 cubits’, which translates to up to 515ft long, 86ft wide and 52ft high.

Professor Esperante is convinced this is true and requires more ‘rigorous, serious scientific work’ in the area, writes the Express.

