President Sargsyan receives world-famous pianist Yevgeny Kissin

President Sargsyan today received world-famous pianist Yevgeny Kissin, who has arrived in Armenia within the framework of the “Yerevan perspectives” 18th music festival.

The President said Armenians not only admire Kissin’s talent and skills, but also love him for his human qualities, love him as a friend of the Armenian nation.

Noting that Armenians will never forget Yevgenyi Kissin’s support following the earthquake of 1988, the President thanked the musician for his participation in the New York concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, for his performance of “Krunk” by Komitas.

The musician expressed his love and respect for the Armenian nation with its centuries-old culture and history.