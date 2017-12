The Union of Journalists voted 57 to 1 (with no abstention) today to elect Satik Seyranyan as new chair.

Satik Seyranyan is the editor-in-chief of “168 hours” daily, author and host of the “R-Evolutsia” program on Armenia TV.

She was nominated by several members of the Union of journalists.

Self-nominated candidate Harutyun Tsatryan, who lectures at Yerevan State University and works at Public Radio of Armenia, received no votes.