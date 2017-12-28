Works by Egyptian Armenian cartoonist to go on display in Cairo

13:54, 28 Dec 2017
Off

Works by the late Egyptian Armenian cartoonist Alexander Saroukhan will go on display in Cairo on January 10. The exhibition titled “Echoes of Past Visions” will run through February 19, 2018, Egypt Today reported.

This is the second edition in a series of exhibitions on Saroukhan’s legacy. The previous was called “Political Comedy”, which showcased dozens of examples of the artist’s work done between 1930 and 1970.

“Echoes of Past Visions” will collect 35 original drawings of the artist that primarily relate to Egypt’s internal and foreign policies, along with comments on world events from nearly 50 years ago that are still relevant today, such as the Jerusalem conflict.

Born on October 1, 1898 in an Armenian town under the Russian Empire, Saroukhan is considered to be one of Egypt’s first cartoonists, helping to pioneer the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region. He moved with his family to Turkey’s capital of Istanbul in 1909, Saroukhan created a small newspaper with his brother – his first foray into his future career.

Upon going to study at the College of the Mekhitarists with his brother, the Armenian Genocide in 1915 forced them to stay after graduating. After his parents died, the only thing left was his art. Saroukhan focused on drawing until the end of the war, where he worked as a translator for the British Army until 1921.

Saroukhan passed away on January 1, 1977. His artwork is currently shown at the Tate Modern Museum in Liverpool.

Comments

Recent News

Government discusses preparations for Yerevan's 2800th anniversary

17:09, 28 Dec 2017

Satik Seyranyan elected President of Armenia's Union of Journalists

16:51, 28 Dec 2017

President Sargsyan receives world-famous pianist Yevgeny Kissin

16:00, 28 Dec 2017

U.S. Embassy in Armenia sums up achievements of the past 25 years

15:14, 28 Dec 2017

Group claim to have found traces of Noah's Ark on Mount Ararat

15:07, 28 Dec 2017

Dozens killed in Kabul suicide attack

12:44, 28 Dec 2017

Istanbul Patriarchate slams 'false statements' by Ateshian

11:25, 28 Dec 2017

Thirteen injured in St. Petersburg blast

10:06, 28 Dec 2017

Turkmenistan Airlines starts Ashkhabad-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights

17:07, 27 Dec 2017

Rusatom Service delivers second block transformer for Armenian NPP

15:54, 27 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Government discusses preparations for Yerevan's 2800th anniversary

Satik Seyranyan elected President of Armenia's Union of Journalists

President Sargsyan receives world-famous pianist Yevgeny Kissin

U.S. Embassy in Armenia sums up achievements of the past 25 years

Group claim to have found traces of Noah's Ark on Mount Ararat

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia