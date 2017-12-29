Apple apologises for slowing older iPhones down

Apple has apologised after facing criticism for admitting it deliberately slows down some ageing iPhone models, the BBC reports.

The company now says it will replace batteries for less and will issue software in 2018 so customers can monitor their phone’s battery health.

Some customers had long suspected the company slowed older iPhones to encourage customers to upgrade.

Apple admitted slowing some phones with ageing batteries but said it was to “prolong the life” of the devices.

In a statement posted on its website, the firm said it would reduce the price of an out-of-warranty battery replacement from $79 to $29 for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later.

It said it was pushing ahead with measures to “address customers’ concerns, to recognise their loyalty and to regain the trust of anyone who may have doubted Apple’s intentions”.

“At Apple, our customers’ trust means everything to us. We will never stop working to earn and maintain it. We are able to do the work we love only because of your faith and support – and we will never forget that or take it for granted,” it said.