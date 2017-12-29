Fire at Mumbai shopping complex 15 people

11:10, 29 Dec 2017
Off
Photo: Reuters

 

A massive late night fire that broke out at a Mumbai complex has killed at least 15 people, officials said, the BBC reports.

The blaze erupted just after midnight at a building in the popular Kamala Mills restaurant and shopping compound. It engulfed the structure within 30 minutes, local media reported.

More people have been injured in the blaze with several being treated in hospital.

The fire started at the 1 Above rooftop restaurant, media reported.

According to the Times of India, many of the guests tried to seek shelter in the bathroom and got trapped there. The paper also cites a hospital doctor saying that all the deaths were due to suffocation.

