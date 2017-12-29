Karabakh peace at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy – President

President Serzh Sargsyan attended the gala reception on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Serzh Sargsyan offered his congratulations and best wishes to the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Armenia’s diplomatic missions abroad on the forthcoming holidays. The President also extended congratulations to the diplomats accredited in Yerevan and asked them to convey his greetings to their colleagues.

During the reception, the President of the Republic of Armenia awarded a group of Foreign Ministry officials for contributing to the talks over the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union.

***

Remarks by President Serzh Sargsyan at Foreign Affairs Ministry-hosted reception on the occasion of New Year and Christmas holidays

Mr. Minister,

Distinguished diplomatic corps members,

Dear Ambassadors,

Our yearend meetings have become a tradition. They provide the opportunity to sum up the passing year. I am sure that on these days each of us looks back at the 365 links of the chain, trying to assess what we have done and what should be done, and also outline what we need to do next year.

Summing up the results of 2017, I would like to congratulate all of us with the fact that the outgoing year was marked by important decisions and results aimed at the future. This year, our diplomacy was able to demonstrate consistency in dealing with the tasks set before it. Armenia continues to be a reliable international partner, open to cooperation on different platforms, positive in its aspirations aimed at combining relationships with different partners.

Next year, we will host the 17th Summit of La Francophonie, perhaps the most ambitious event since independence. The summit and Armenia’s chairmanship in the organization, which brings together almost half of the world, should be approached seriously.

Armenia’s all public institutions without exception must contribute to this major event, but you are the ones to shoulder the lion’s share of the organizational and political component, and it is quite natural that I am asking and urging you to take up your role with great sense of responsibility.

Indeed, last year we also had shortcomings and unfinished business, which we will have the opportunity to discuss in more detail during my forthcoming meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

So, next year we will move forward with the commitment to address the shortfalls, complete the unfinished tasks, and of course, come up with new, constructive and creative ideas.

Dear Colleagues,

Our country is in the process of major transformations, and the parliamentary elections in April became a unique test of our reforms. With the constitutional amendment we opted for the model of long-term and sustainable development on which the rising generation will rely.

Another achievement was the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union. This is the best testimony to the fact that with strong commitment, sustained focus and consistent work one can achieve the desired result.

Our consistent work has also yielded positive results in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, and we are actively promoting the further strengthening of these vital structures for us.

The exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains at the forefront of our foreign and security policy.

While there is no tangible progress in the negotiation process, we can state that the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Geneva after a year-long interval, as a result of which a joint statement and an agreement on easing tensions was reached.

In this regard, the international community and Armenia speak the same language. This is best reflected both in the statement of heads of delegations of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, in the statement issued at the CSTO Summit and in the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union.

Dear Colleagues,

I cordially congratulate the Ministry staff and all diplomatic missions abroad on the forthcoming New Year and Christmas holidays. And, of course, I congratulate the diplomats accredited in Yerevan and ask them to convey my congratulations to their colleagues.

Life is not a monotonous flow of events, and there is always room for both positive and negative developments. I do believe that 2018 should be as positive as possible for our people and State, a year of peace, development and progress, full of satisfaction and smiles.

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!

Thank you.