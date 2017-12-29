New York’s worst fire for decades kills 12

Photo: EPA

At least 12 people have been killed and four others critically injured in a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York, the BBC reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the fire was the deadliest in the city for at least 25 years. The victims include a one-year-old child, he added.

The cause of the fire, on Prospect Avenue, near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo, is not yet clear.

More than 160 firefighters helped bring the blaze under control.

Officials said the first alarm sounded at the five-storey building at about 19:00 local time (00:00 GMT).