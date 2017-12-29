New York’s worst fire for decades kills 12

14:19, 29 Dec 2017
Off
Photo: EPA

 

At least 12 people have been killed and four others critically injured in a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York, the BBC reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the fire was the deadliest in the city for at least 25 years. The victims include a one-year-old child, he added.

The cause of the fire, on Prospect Avenue, near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo, is not yet clear.

More than 160 firefighters helped bring the blaze under control.

Officials said the first alarm sounded at the five-storey building at about 19:00 local time (00:00 GMT).

Comments

Recent News

Apple apologises for slowing older iPhones down

11:47, 29 Dec 2017

Sergey Smbatyan to feature at Crans-Montana Classics 6th New Year Gala in Switzerland

11:17, 29 Dec 2017

Fire at Mumbai shopping complex 15 people

11:10, 29 Dec 2017

Bus plows into public transport stop in Moscow

10:40, 29 Dec 2017

Karabakh peace at the forefront of Armenia's foreign policy - President

10:06, 29 Dec 2017

Armenians of Lebanon a unique bridge between the two countries

18:18, 28 Dec 2017

Government discusses preparations for Yerevan's 2800th anniversary

17:09, 28 Dec 2017

Satik Seyranyan elected President of Armenia's Union of Journalists

16:51, 28 Dec 2017

President Sargsyan receives world-famous pianist Yevgeny Kissin

16:00, 28 Dec 2017

U.S. Embassy in Armenia sums up achievements of the past 25 years

15:14, 28 Dec 2017

View all news

News in pictures

Apple apologises for slowing older iPhones down

Sergey Smbatyan to feature at Crans-Montana Classics 6th New Year Gala in Switzerland

Fire at Mumbai shopping complex 15 people

Bus plows into public transport stop in Moscow

Karabakh peace at the forefront of Armenia's foreign policy - President

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia