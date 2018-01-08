Golden Globe 2018 winners announced

Photo: AFP
Powerful speeches and statements of unity have dominated the 75th Golden Globe awards, the BBC reports.
It was the first major Hollywood awards ceremony since the film industry was hit by sexual harassment scandals, with stars wearing black to honour victims.
Oprah Winfrey summed up the mood, saying “a new day is on the horizon” as she collected an honorary award.
The big film winner of the night was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which took home four awards.
Film categories
Best motion picture – drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture – comedy or musical
Lady Bird
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Gary Oldman with his award
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Best director – motion picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best screenplay – motion picture
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best animated film
Coco
Best foreign language film
In the Fade
Best original score – motion picture
The Shape of Water
Best original song – motion picture
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman
Television categories
Best television series – drama
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best television series – comedy
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best actor in a television series – drama
Sterling K Brown, This is Us
Best actress in a television series – drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Best actress in a television series – musical or comedy:
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Photo: Reuters
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:
Big Little Lies
Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television:
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
