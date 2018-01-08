Golden Globe 2018 winners announced

Photo: AFP

Powerful speeches and statements of unity have dominated the 75th Golden Globe awards, the BBC reports.

It was the first major Hollywood awards ceremony since the film industry was hit by sexual harassment scandals, with stars wearing black to honour victims.

Oprah Winfrey summed up the mood, saying “a new day is on the horizon” as she collected an honorary award.

The big film winner of the night was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which took home four awards.

Film categories

Best motion picture – drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture – comedy or musical

Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman with his award Photo: Getty Images

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – comedy or musical

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – comedy or musical

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Best director – motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best screenplay – motion picture

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best animated film

Coco

Best foreign language film

In the Fade

Best original score – motion picture

The Shape of Water

Best original song – motion picture

This Is Me – The Greatest Showman

Television categories

Best television series – drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

Best television series – comedy

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best actor in a television series – drama

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Best actress in a television series – drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best actress in a television series – musical or comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Photo: Reuters

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:

Big Little Lies

Best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies