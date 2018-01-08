Iran ex-President Ahmadinejad ‘arrested for inciting unrest against govt’

The ran government reportedly arrested its former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in south-central Iran’s Shiraz for inciting the December 28 anti-government protests that have engulfed different parts of the country, Business Standard News reported.

The arrest came after the former president made statements related to the protests last week in Bushehr.

The local authorities are likely to detain Ahmadinejad under house arrest with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s approval, the Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper added, citing ‘reliable sources in Tehran’.

In a rally in Bushehr in late December, Ahmadinejad had said: “Iran is suffering from mismanagement and the Rouhani government believes that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society”.

“Some of the current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of the society”, the newspaper quoted him as saying.