Man admits Dortmund team bus bombing

Photo: AFP

A man on trial over the bombing of the Borussia Dortmund football team bus last year has admitted he detonated explosives along its route, the BBC reports.

Sergei W, 28, told a court in Dortmund that he had not intended to kill anyone. He is a German of Russian origin. His full name was not revealed.

The attack left a defender, Marc Bartra, with a fractured wrist and a police officer with hearing loss.

The bus attack saw Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League quarter-final with AS Monaco rescheduled to a day later, with Dortmund fans opening their doors to stranded away supporters.

Police initially treated the bombing as a suspected terror attack by jihadists.

Three bombs packed with metal pins were hidden in a hedge and set off as the bus passed.