Man admits Dortmund team bus bombing

17:53, 08 Jan 2018
Off
Photo: AFP

 

A man on trial over the bombing of the Borussia Dortmund football team bus last year has admitted he detonated explosives along its route, the BBC reports.

Sergei W, 28, told a court in Dortmund that he had not intended to kill anyone. He is a German of Russian origin. His full name was not revealed.

The attack left a defender, Marc Bartra, with a fractured wrist and a police officer with hearing loss.

 

The bus attack saw Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League quarter-final with AS Monaco rescheduled to a day later, with Dortmund fans opening their doors to stranded away supporters.

Police initially treated the bombing as a suspected terror attack by jihadists.

Three bombs packed with metal pins were hidden in a hedge and set off as the bus passed.

Comments

Recent News

Two Armenian soldiers wounded trying to save fellow serviceman

18:44, 08 Jan 2018

Turkey not planning a wall on Armenia border

16:51, 08 Jan 2018

Man United warned against selling Henrikh Mkhitaryan

15:47, 08 Jan 2018

His Holiness Aram I receives Christmas greetings from Pope Francis

14:36, 08 Jan 2018

Israeli Foreign Ministry asked to disclose Armenian Genocide-related documentation

13:54, 08 Jan 2018

Exports of Iranian gas to Georgia through Armenia on the agenda

12:52, 08 Jan 2018

Iran ex-President Ahmadinejad reportedly ‘arrested for inciting unrest against govt'

11:34, 08 Jan 2018

Kurds protest, Armenian community angered over Erdogan's visit to Paris

11:13, 08 Jan 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in Azeri firing

10:40, 08 Jan 2018

Golden Globe 2018 winners announced

10:13, 08 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Two Armenian soldiers wounded trying to save fellow serviceman

Turkey not planning a wall on Armenia border

Man United warned against selling Henrikh Mkhitaryan

His Holiness Aram I receives Christmas greetings from Pope Francis

Israeli Foreign Ministry asked to disclose Armenian Genocide-related documentation

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia