Man United warned against selling Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Former Liverpool FC defender Mark Lawrenson has warned Manchester United that Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be a top player at another club, The Sport Review reports.

He is backing Henrikh Mkhitaryan to prove his talent at another club if Manchester United decide to sell the attacker.

Lawrenson appeared to hint Manchester United could regret selling Mkhitaryan.

“If they let Mkhitaryan go, he will go somewhere and be a top player,” Lawrenson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Mkhitaryan made his first Premier League start in almost two months in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Mkhitaryan has been linked with a potential return to Dortmund or a big-money switch to Serie A giants Inter Milan.