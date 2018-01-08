Turkey not planning a wall on Armenia border

Turkey is not planning to build a wall on the Armenia border, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said.

Instead Turkey plans to equip the border with Armenia and Georgia with an electronic control system.

“I think steps will be taken in the coming two months,” Anadoly Agency quoted Minister Soylu as saying.

“It is not about erecting a modular wall, it’s about equipping the border with an electronic control system,” the Interior Minister said.

He also informed that part of the construction of a wall on Turkish-Iranian border has been partially completed. He said the wall was important from the point of view of fighting terrorism, preventing smuggling and illegal migration.