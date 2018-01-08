Two Armenian soldiers wounded trying to save fellow serviceman

18:44, 08 Jan 2018
Off

 

 

 

The soldier killed on the frontline by an Azerbaijani sniper on January 7 had not violated any rules, Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces told reporters today.

“The fact is that the serviceman has been shot dead by a sniper. The commander rushed to help the soldier and was also wounded in the firing. The vehicle of the operative group that was dispatched to the site to examine the reasons of the incident also came under fire. Another soldier was wounded here,” Movses Hakobyan said.

He praised the officer who rushed to save the soldier without hesitation.

“The rival is looking for different ways of targeting the Armenian soldiers,” Hakobyan said.

Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Vache Chilingaryan was killed as a result of firing from the Azerbaijani side in the northeastern direction of the line of contact at about 13:20 on January 7.

Movses Hakobyan said the situation was calm on New Year holidays, few shots were reported, no incidents were registered.

Comments

Recent News

Man admits Dortmund team bus bombing

17:53, 08 Jan 2018

Turkey not planning a wall on Armenia border

16:51, 08 Jan 2018

Man United warned against selling Henrikh Mkhitaryan

15:47, 08 Jan 2018

His Holiness Aram I receives Christmas greetings from Pope Francis

14:36, 08 Jan 2018

Israeli Foreign Ministry asked to disclose Armenian Genocide-related documentation

13:54, 08 Jan 2018

Exports of Iranian gas to Georgia through Armenia on the agenda

12:52, 08 Jan 2018

Iran ex-President Ahmadinejad reportedly ‘arrested for inciting unrest against govt'

11:34, 08 Jan 2018

Kurds protest, Armenian community angered over Erdogan's visit to Paris

11:13, 08 Jan 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in Azeri firing

10:40, 08 Jan 2018

Golden Globe 2018 winners announced

10:13, 08 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Man admits Dortmund team bus bombing

Turkey not planning a wall on Armenia border

Man United warned against selling Henrikh Mkhitaryan

His Holiness Aram I receives Christmas greetings from Pope Francis

Israeli Foreign Ministry asked to disclose Armenian Genocide-related documentation

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia