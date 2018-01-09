Armenian wrestlers top UWW rankings

Two Armenian Greco-Roman Wrestlers top an updated World Rankings released by United World Wrestling (UWW), the international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling.

Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan tops the ranking of world’s best wrestlers in 98 weight category.

Maksim Manukyan, who claimed the Olympic silver, is on top in the 80 kg weight category.

Karen Aslanyan (66 kg), Karapet Chalyan (75 kg) also ranked among the world’s strongest.

Georgy Ketoev (97kg) and Levan Berianidze (125kg) are on the 4th and 3rd spots, respectively in the freestyle ranking.