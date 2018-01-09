Reforms in Iran inevitable, experts say

17:59, 09 Jan 2018
Off

 

 

 

The poorest layers of society are involved in Iran protests, which means the rallies started as a social revolt, expert of Iranian studies Artyom Tonoyan says.

According to him, it’s a different issue that other forces later started directing the protests.

“Now we deal with a domestic political struggle and actually a conflict between reformists and conservatives,” he says.

Expert Tigran Davtyan notes that there have always been such protests of smaller scale in Iran, but have gone unnoticed. He attributes the current reaction to the fact that “there have been inciters.”

“Interests of some countries – e.g. Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States – overlap with those of protesters. The Islamic Republic of Iran has problems with all three,” he says.

Experts believe the Armenian community of Iran is not endangered. They consider that destabilization in Iran will negatively affect all countries in the region, including Armenia, but do not see such trends.

“I don’t see the danger today,” Artyom Tonoyan says. “The situation is rather stable, and I don’t see any threat to us in the given situation.”

It’s a different issue that Azerbaijan is ready and waiting for a proper moment to incite separatism in northern Iran.

Expert Ruben Minsayan is inclined to believe we’re going to witness the opposite.  “Why wouldn’t Nakhijevan, Azerbaijan’s Shia separatists wish to join Iran, should it become a more democratic country?”

Experts say that despite the wave of protests has faded, revolts still continue in separate cities. They believe, however, that the developments are a cause of concern for the authorities, which will have to implement serious reforms both in the state administration system and the social-economic field.

Tigran Davtyan and Ruben Minasyan consider that reforms in Iran are inevitable and note that “Armenia will only benefit from a reformed Iran.”

Comments

Recent News

Armenian Parliamentary panel to consider statement on genocide against Yezidi people

15:30, 09 Jan 2018

France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones

13:34, 09 Jan 2018

Armenian wrestlers top UWW rankings

12:53, 09 Jan 2018

Glendale to pay $550,000 to Armenian Police Lieutenant over discrimination lawsuit

10:52, 09 Jan 2018

Long-time Armenian issues advocate Ed Royce to retire from Congress

10:45, 09 Jan 2018

Tajikistan plans to launch air communication with Armenia

10:37, 09 Jan 2018

Republic of Armenia Square Inaugurated in Uruguay

10:31, 09 Jan 2018

World Union of Jewish Students recognise the Armenian Genocide

09:34, 09 Jan 2018

Two Armenian soldiers wounded trying to save fellow serviceman

18:44, 08 Jan 2018

Man admits Dortmund team bus bombing

17:53, 08 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian Parliamentary panel to consider statement on genocide against Yezidi people

France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones

Armenian wrestlers top UWW rankings

Glendale to pay $550,000 to Armenian Police Lieutenant over discrimination lawsuit

Long-time Armenian issues advocate Ed Royce to retire from Congress

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia