Tajikistan plans to launch air communication with Armenia

10:37, 09 Jan 2018
The Government of Tajikistan has ordered the relevant authorities of the country to take necessary measures for establishing air communication with Armenia, AKIpress News Agency reported.

The decree of the Government orders to approve the agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Armenia on air communication signed on June 14, 2017 in Yerevan.

The Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan in cooperation with other bodies of the country is tasked to take measures on implementation of the named agreement.

The issue of direct flights between the two countries was considered during the official visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Armenia.

