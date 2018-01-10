Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform in Elbphilharmonie, Germany

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (previously: the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia) headed by its Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan will perform in Germany on March 28, at the Great Hall of the Elbphilharmonie, the most prestigious cultural project of the century.

Located in one of Europe’s largest cities, Hamburg, on the shore of Elba, Elbphilharmonie is one of Europe’s most popular tourist and cultural hubs.

The Elbphilharmonie reminiscent of a floating vessel on the water is a unique structure with innovative architectural solutions.This multifunctional building with millions of visitors is distinguished by the concert halls built with best standards and with great acoustics.

The world’s best orchestras, conductors and artists, including the London Symphony Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestras, Semyon Bychkov, Kent Nagano, Christoph Eschenbach, Alan Gilbert, Vladimir Jurowski, Thomas Hengelbrock, Richard Galliano, John Malkovich, Vadim Repin, Gidon Kremer, Gautier Capuçon and more perform with concerts here.

The Elbphilharmonie presents music of different genres and styles, from symphonic concerts and operas to jazz, modern improvisations, and electronic music.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will present Armenian music at the Elbphilharmonie. During the first part of the concert the connoisseurs will enjoy world premiere of the Cello Concerto by Eduard Hayrapetyan, soloist: Narek Hakhnazaryan, and during the second part the Symphony No.2 “The Bell Symphony” by Aram Khachaturian will be performed.