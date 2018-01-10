“Days of Artsakh in France” under way in the city of Les Pennes-Mirabeau

19:02, 10 Jan 2018
Off

In the framework of the “Days of Artsakh in France” Festival, events are underway in ten French cities, which have established friendly relations with the towns of Artsakh. These days, the Festival was hosted in Les Pennes-Mirabeau city of Bouches-du-Rhône department, France, where a solemn ceremony of opening the Festival took place on January 8.

Mayor of Les Pennes-Mirabeau Monique Slissa, member of the French Senate, former Mayor of Les Pennes-Mirabeau Michel Amiel, members of the City Council, department MPs, as well as Advisor to the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, and representatives of the Armenian community of France were present at the event.

The Festival program includes, in particular, famous French photographer Yvan Travert’s “Artsakh: the Spirit of the Land” exhibition, “Pilgrimage to Artsakh” exhibition of works by famous French graphic artist Sylvain Savoia, the documentary “We are Our Mountains” by French-Armenian film director Arnaud Khayadjanian, as well as lawyer Gerard Gergerian’s “Peoples’ Right to Self-Determination” and the Legal Aspects of the Artsakh Conflict”  lecture, during which Advisor to the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan will also deliver a speech.

