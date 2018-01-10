Kodak to launch own cryptocurrency

11:20, 10 Jan 2018
Off

Legendary camera-maker Kodak has announced plans to launch its cryptocurrency called “Called Kodakcoin, Bloomberg reported.

The ICO of the “photocentric cryptocurrency to empower photographers and agencies to take greater control in image rights management” will open at the end of the month.

“The community will be supported with a set of unique benefits only available by the issuance of Kodakcoin cryptocurrency via an SEC Regulated ICO,” Kodak said.

The currency which will be launched in partnership with Wenn Digital will be part of KODAKOne—an image rights management platform which is a joint project between these two firms.

“For many in the tech industry, ‘blockchain’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ are hot buzzwords, but for photographers who have long struggled to assert control over their work and how it is used, these buzzwords are the keys to solving what felt like an unsolvable problem,” said Kodak CEO Jeff Clarke.

The shares of Kodak rose $3.70, or 119 percent, to $6.80 as of 4:22 p.m. in New York following the news, boosting Kodak’s market value to $289.5 million.

Comments

Recent News

World Bank forecasts 3.8% economic growth in Armenia in 2018

13:40, 10 Jan 2018

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform in Elbphilharmonie, Germany

12:56, 10 Jan 2018

Vivian Ekchian Named Interim Superintendent of Los Angeles Schools

10:20, 10 Jan 2018

Thirteen dead amid California heavy rains and mudslides

10:13, 10 Jan 2018

Reforms in Iran inevitable, experts say

17:59, 09 Jan 2018

Armenian Parliamentary panel to consider statement on genocide against Yezidi people

15:30, 09 Jan 2018

France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones

13:34, 09 Jan 2018

Armenian wrestlers top UWW rankings

12:53, 09 Jan 2018

Glendale to pay $550,000 to Armenian Police Lieutenant over discrimination lawsuit

10:52, 09 Jan 2018

Long-time Armenian issues advocate Ed Royce to retire from Congress

10:45, 09 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

World Bank forecasts 3.8% economic growth in Armenia in 2018

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform in Elbphilharmonie, Germany

Vivian Ekchian Named Interim Superintendent of Los Angeles Schools

Thirteen dead amid California heavy rains and mudslides

Reforms in Iran inevitable, experts say

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia