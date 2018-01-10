Manchester United raise ticket prices for Sevilla fans

Manchester United are to charge Sevilla fans £89 to attend the Champions League last-16 game at Old Trafford on 13 March, the BBC reports.

United say they will use the proceeds to refund their own supporters for the “unfair” £89 charge to attend the first leg of the tie in Spain on 21 February.

The club will give £35 to fans who have bought tickets for the fixture at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium next month.

Any additional money will be donated to the Manchester United Foundation.

United outlined their stance in a letter to ticket holders, which was issued on Wednesday morning.

It read: “In this instance we believe that our travelling supporters are unfairly being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club.

“We have received lots of requests from individuals and supporter groups to intervene in this matter.

“This has been raised with Sevilla, and internally, but ultimately Sevilla have not agreed to significantly lower the price of tickets for our fans to what we view as a reasonable level.

“Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to charge Sevilla fans for the return leg at Old Trafford the same amount as our fans have been charged for the away fixture.

“We will use this increase to subsidise our fans, as we want this to act as a deterrent to future opponents who look to increase ticket prices for our travelling supporters.

“We will subsidise our travelling support by refunding the difference between the price charged (£89) and the price that was paid by Liverpool supporters in the group stage of this year’s competition (£54). The £35 difference will be refunded prior to the game taking place.”