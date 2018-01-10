Manchester United raise ticket prices for Sevilla fans

18:10, 10 Jan 2018
Off

Manchester United are to charge Sevilla fans £89 to attend the Champions League last-16 game at Old Trafford on 13 March, the BBC reports.

United say they will use the proceeds to refund their own supporters for the “unfair” £89 charge to attend the first leg of the tie in Spain on 21 February.

The club will give £35 to fans who have bought tickets for the fixture at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium next month.

Any additional money will be donated to the Manchester United Foundation.

United outlined their stance in a letter to ticket holders, which was issued on Wednesday morning.

It read: “In this instance we believe that our travelling supporters are unfairly being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club.

“We have received lots of requests from individuals and supporter groups to intervene in this matter.

“This has been raised with Sevilla, and internally, but ultimately Sevilla have not agreed to significantly lower the price of tickets for our fans to what we view as a reasonable level.

“Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to charge Sevilla fans for the return leg at Old Trafford the same amount as our fans have been charged for the away fixture.

“We will use this increase to subsidise our fans, as we want this to act as a deterrent to future opponents who look to increase ticket prices for our travelling supporters.

“We will subsidise our travelling support by refunding the difference between the price charged (£89) and the price that was paid by Liverpool supporters in the group stage of this year’s competition (£54). The £35 difference will be refunded prior to the game taking place.”

Comments

Recent News

President instructs to examine reasons behind the growth of prices

17:55, 10 Jan 2018

Istanbul-based Armenian Jamanak daily marks 110th anniversary

16:18, 10 Jan 2018

Search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 to resume

14:50, 10 Jan 2018

World Bank forecasts 3.8% economic growth in Armenia in 2018

13:40, 10 Jan 2018

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform in Elbphilharmonie, Germany

12:56, 10 Jan 2018

Kodak to launch own cryptocurrency

11:20, 10 Jan 2018

Vivian Ekchian Named Interim Superintendent of Los Angeles Schools

10:20, 10 Jan 2018

Thirteen dead amid California heavy rains and mudslides

10:13, 10 Jan 2018

Reforms in Iran inevitable, experts say

17:59, 09 Jan 2018

Armenian Parliamentary panel to consider statement on genocide against Yezidi people

15:30, 09 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

President instructs to examine reasons behind the growth of prices

Istanbul-based Armenian Jamanak daily marks 110th anniversary

Search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 to resume

World Bank forecasts 3.8% economic growth in Armenia in 2018

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform in Elbphilharmonie, Germany

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia