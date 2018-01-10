President instructs to examine reasons behind the growth of prices

President Serzh Sargsyan today held consultations on the rise in prices of certain goods and the ways of mitigating the consequences.

Participants included Ministers responsible for the economic sector, representatives of the President’s staff, head of the anti-monopoly body.

President Sargsyan said he expects the officials responsible for the sphere to conduct monitoring of prices of certain goods. He instructed to present solutions aimed at mitigating the consequences of growth of prices and keep the public informed about the processes taking place in consumer prices.

“It’s obvious that market relations are in place in Armenia and the government does not intervene in determining prices. However, we have the responsibility to create a competitive atmosphere, which is, perhaps, one of the main factors for a country in the process of fair regulation of prices,” President Sargsyan said.

Second, he noted, the government possesses a whole set of tools for studying the activity of entities with a dominant position in the market.

“Third, we have enough levers to find out whether the market fluctuations are a result of objective processes or a product of greed of market participants,” he added.

“We have to keep the public informed about the processes taking place in the consumer market,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

The President said any citizen of Armenia has the right to have precise information about the reasons of any processes.