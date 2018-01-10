Search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 to resume

Photo: AFP/Getty Images

The search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 will be resumed after the Malaysian government struck a deal with an underwater survey company, the BBC reports.

US firm Ocean Infinity will only be paid if it finds the aircraft.

Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said the country has an “unwavering commitment to solving the mystery of MH370”.

The plane disappeared on 8 March 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 people on board.

Its fate remains shrouded in mystery and the search operation was suspended in January last year. This led to protests from the relatives of those who were on board.