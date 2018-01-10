Search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 to resume

14:50, 10 Jan 2018
Off
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

 

The search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 will be resumed after the Malaysian government struck a deal with an underwater survey company, the BBC reports.

US firm Ocean Infinity will only be paid if it finds the aircraft.

Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said the country has an “unwavering commitment to solving the mystery of MH370”.

The plane disappeared on 8 March 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 people on board.

Its fate remains shrouded in mystery and the search operation was suspended in January last year. This led to protests from the relatives of those who were on board.

Comments

Recent News

Manchester United raise ticket prices for Sevilla fans

18:10, 10 Jan 2018

President instructs to examine reasons behind the growth of prices

17:55, 10 Jan 2018

Istanbul-based Armenian Jamanak daily marks 110th anniversary

16:18, 10 Jan 2018

World Bank forecasts 3.8% economic growth in Armenia in 2018

13:40, 10 Jan 2018

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform in Elbphilharmonie, Germany

12:56, 10 Jan 2018

Kodak to launch own cryptocurrency

11:20, 10 Jan 2018

Vivian Ekchian Named Interim Superintendent of Los Angeles Schools

10:20, 10 Jan 2018

Thirteen dead amid California heavy rains and mudslides

10:13, 10 Jan 2018

Reforms in Iran inevitable, experts say

17:59, 09 Jan 2018

Armenian Parliamentary panel to consider statement on genocide against Yezidi people

15:30, 09 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Manchester United raise ticket prices for Sevilla fans

President instructs to examine reasons behind the growth of prices

Istanbul-based Armenian Jamanak daily marks 110th anniversary

World Bank forecasts 3.8% economic growth in Armenia in 2018

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform in Elbphilharmonie, Germany

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia